LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The First Special Session of the 92nd General Assembly started a little differently than in years past. The Senate spaced out enough to keep their social distance as some senators were sent upstairs to the gallery. The House of Representatives moved to the Jack Stephens Center where the 100-member body was spaced out in the stands.

In terms of the matter at hand, the General Assembly ran similar bills in each chamber. It created the Covid-19 Fund and would transfer more than $173 million in unallocated funds into it. The Governor will then recommend spending with The Speaker of the House, Senate Pro Temp, and Majority and Minority leaders in both chambers approving all expenditures.