GREENBRIER, Ark. — The Greenbrier Fire Department released a statement today regarding COVID-19.

“Due to coronavirus, the Fire Department and other city officers are on a Level 2 Lockdown. There will be NO public access to the Fire Station until further notice.

If you need assistance call the police department at 501-679-3105, the fire department at 501-679-2345 or if it’s an emergency dial 911.”

Greenbrier Fire Department