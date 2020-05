GREENBRIER, Ark.- The Greenbrier Fire Department posted a sign to honor the Class of 2020.

According to a post on the Greenbrier Fire Department’s Facebook page, Greenbrier High School Junior Jacie Krisell designed and painted the sign, and Bill Tyler used his carpentry skills on the project.



Photo Courtesy: Greenbrier Fire Department

The fire department said Jacie Krisell is the sister of GHS Senior Jay Krisell.