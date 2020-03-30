Harding University postpones spring graduation ceremony until Aug. 15, 2020

SEARCY, Ark. (News Release) — Due to the global spread of COVID-19, Harding University has rescheduled its commencement program, originally set for May 9, 2020, for Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. The program will have multiple ceremonies, as usual, to accommodate the large number of graduates from its 10 colleges.

While the commencement ceremony will take place in August, students who complete graduation requirements by the end of the spring semester will have their degree conferred on schedule in May. Students who may be delayed in completing their graduation requirements will have their degrees conferred in August or upon completion.

“These decisions and measures are so difficult for all of us, but this is a temporary situation,” said Bruce McLarty, University president. “We will resume normal life and will be back together as soon as is feasible. It’s important for our students to walk across the Benson stage and receive the recognition they deserve for their hard work and dedication. Our prayers are with all of the Harding community and with our entire world as we pray for protection, healing and strength through this difficult time.”

Students will receive further instructions for accomplishing tasks related to graduation, such as securing caps and gowns. Additional information will be posted at harding.edu/graduation.