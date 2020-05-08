HHS awards Arkansas $4.7 million for expanded coronavirus testing

WASHINGTON (News Release)—U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton—along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman—applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for awarding federal funds to Arkansas health centers for expanded coronavirus testing. 

The grants—totaling $4,766,433—were awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to 12 HRSA-funded health care centers in Arkansas. The investment will be used to expand testing and allow for the purchase of personal protective equipment; training for staff; outreach, procurement and administration of tests; and laboratory services. This funding will also support notification of contacts of patients who test positive and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.

“These health centers play a critical role in keeping Arkansans healthy. Providing additional resources to expand testing is key to identifying patients infected with this disease and preventing its spread in the community. These funds will help achieve the governor’s goal of conducting 60,000 coronavirus tests in the state during May,” members said.

This funding builds on a $10.5 million investment in Arkansas HRSA-funded facilities.

The following Arkansas health centers received funding from HRSA:

ARCAREAugusta$1,145,659
1st Choice Healthcare, Inc.Corning$387,229
Mid-Delta Health Systems Inc.Clarendon$135,739
Cabun Rural Health Service, Inc.Hampton$234,829
Lee County Cooperative ClinicMarianna$144,619
Boston Mountain Rural Health Center, Inc.Marshall$393,919
Healthy Connections Inc.Mena$292,819
Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc.Pine Bluff$230,089
Mainline Health Systems Inc.Portland$339,499
River Valley Primary Care ServicesRatcliff$391,654
St. Francis House NWA, Inc.Springdale$693,199
East Arkansas Family Health Center, Inc.West Memphis$377,179

