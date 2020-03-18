Hot Springs Police Department closes lobby due to COVID-19

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News release) — In the interest of public safety and the health of our employees, the Hot Springs Police Department has decided that due to the recent Coronavirus threat, we have enacted the following temporary measures to help stop the spread of the virus.

The Hot Springs Police Department lobby will be temporarily closed. If you need to speak with an officer, there is a call button inside the foyer and one of employees will assist you.

If you need an accident or incident report, you can call 501-321-6789 and ask to speak with a Records Clerk or you can fill out a form that will be provided in a box in the foyer and leave it in the box. Our Records Clerks will email or fax it to you in a timely manner.

For non-emergency calls, please continue to call 501-321-6789 and for emergency calls, call 911 and we will send an officer to your location.

We ask for everyone to be patient and have understanding during this unprecedented time, we will continue to provide the best service to our citizens. Thank you for your understanding in this matter.