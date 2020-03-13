Hot Springs School District cancels all athletic events, performances, after school events/activities through end of March

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs School District released a statement today regarding their wellness update for COVID-19.

Please find a #HSSD Wellness Update for 3/13/2020:

Be advised, in an effort to do what is best to protect the wellness of our students, the HSSD has cancelled all athletic events, performances, and after school events/activities through the end of March. Furthermore, the Arkansas Activities Association has suspended all spring sports and activities beginning Sunday, March 15.

Find a message from Superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Nehus, which includes: …

“Please rest assured that we are monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation carefully.”

“At this time, there is no one in our district that creates an unsafe situation regarding COVID-19.”

“We are working with officials at the state level including the Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Governor’s Office – by way of the Arkansas Department of Education. We know you are concerned; we are as well. If the decision is made to postpone classes, and/or to use AMI Days at HSSD, it is a decision that will be made in coordination and with input from the ADH and ADE. No public schools can make that decision alone. The HSSD and public schools across this state are working hard to make the safest, best decisions possible for students. …”

Dr. Nehus has suspended all out-of-state travel for HSSD employees for any work-related training, or other professional development. Dr. Nehus asks that if any students/families receive any notification that implies they may have had contact with a presumptive positive person, that they contact her office immediately.