How to celebrate Halloween during the pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging participants to find alternate ways to celebrate Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the CDC website, officials urge people to avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters, give out treats outdoors, set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take, wash hands before handling treats and wear a mask.

CDC officials also urge those taking part in Halloween festivities to stay at least six feet away from others who do not live with them.

For those who are planning on decorating or carving pumpkins, CDC officials encourage people to carve pumpkins with household members or outside with neighbors and friends.

CDC officials also encourage those wanting to take part in an outdoor Halloween-themed scavenger hunt, visit a pumpkin patch or orchard or go to a one-way, walk-through haunted forest or corn maze.

According to the CDC website, you can hide Halloween treats around the house and hold a treat hunt with household members, hold an outdoor costume parade or contest and host an outdoor Halloween movie night with friends or neighbors or an indoor movie night with household members.

For more tips from the CDC, click here.

