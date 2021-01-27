How to get the COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR/KIAH) — You may have seen signs on Walgreens doors indicating its pharmacies don’t yet have the COVID-19 vaccine available. But get ready, because it could be soon.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is on the way,” Walgreens said in a statement posted on its website.

However, you won’t be able to just walk in and receive it. There will be a process in place for you to get your vaccine injection.

Walgreens, with more than 9,000 pharmacies, is offering in-store coronavirus vaccinations at some locations, but you have to set up an account online and be pre-screened.

The company said it’s following state and local eligibility requirements, which vary by state.

Walgreens is following directives for Phase 1 distribution, saying as of Friday, it had administered over 1 million vaccinations in long-term care facilities and to other “vulnerable populations.”

“Walgreens is working closely with state governments to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines as states advance their Phase 1A and 1B distribution and administration plans for additional vulnerable populations,” the company said. “Prioritized populations vary based on state guidelines and may include healthcare workers, people ages 65 and older, and individuals with pre-existing conditions.”

In a recent press conference, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said only a fraction of vaccines set aside for long-term care facilities in the state has actually been used.

“There are 412,188 of those doses for long-term care and nursing home residents that either have not yet been reported or are waiting to be given,” he said.

Even so, Walgreens said it expects vaccines to be available to the general public in spring 2021, depending on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and federal, state and local governments.

Walgreens says people who get vaccinated still need to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash their hands. The company also said you cannot get the COVID-19 from the vaccine.

For more on commonly asked questions, watch Walgreens’ COVID-19 information video.