COVID-19 in Arkansas: State makes renewed push to get all adults vaccinated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that while COVID-19 vaccination numbers are on the rise with active cases falling, Arkansans still need to keep their safety a priority.

Hutchinson said that although vaccination numbers look good there are efforts in making sure that all adults, especially within minority communities, are receiving the vaccine.

“You do not want to get COVID-19 when the vaccination is available.” Said Hutchinson.

Health equity teams are making continued efforts in getting the Arkansas minority population vaccinated, urging adults who have not vaccinated to connect to locations using the Arkansas Department of Health website or by calling the vaccine call line at 1-800-985-6030.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that there were 163 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, moving the total number of cases during the pandemic to 331,261. The active case count dropped again and is currently at 1,602.

There were an additional five deaths reported, bringing the total number of Arkansans who have died from COVID-19 to 5,653.

An additional seven patients were added to hospitalization lists, moving that to 152 cases in the state. Of those, 26 patients require ventilation, a rise of three from the prior day.

According to new CDC data on Arkansas vaccinations, there have been a total of 1,881,900 doses received since vaccinations began with 1,276,675 doses given a rate of 67.8 percent administered.

Currently there are 357,280 Arkansans who have received only one dose, while 477,857 have received two doses.