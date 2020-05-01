Immediate need for volunteers for testing site in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality, dental, vision, and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals – is assisting national organizations by helping to recruit volunteers for testing sites across the country.

The nonprofit has an immediate need for volunteers ages 18-65 to fulfill non-clinical roles at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“RAM is ready to help in any way we can, and we are happy to assist these organizations to get people tested,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO. “This is a great opportunity for individuals at home who want to join in the efforts against COVID-19 in their local community.”

A medical background is not required to volunteer in general support roles. Volunteers will help perform initial eligibility screening, check IDs, confirm appointments, obtain patient consent, assemble specimen kits, assist with registration, deliver kits to vehicles, assist volunteers as they don and doff personal protective equipment (PPE), and direct traffic.

However, we are also looking for nurses, paramedics, and EMTs to fill the clinical support roles.

All volunteers will be provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The safety and health of volunteers, staff, and patients are a priority.

You should not volunteer if you or someone you live with is:

• Over the age of 65.

• Experiencing any health issues (diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, lung disease, or

immunosuppression).

• Not feeling well or experiencing a fever.

• Infected with the coronavirus.

• Nursing or pregnant.



Remote Area Medical remains committed to its mission to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free quality healthcare to those in need. For more information, or to register to volunteer, please visit: www.ramusa.org.

