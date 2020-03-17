Jacksonville closes all city buildings until March 30th

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and federal health officials have advised that social distancing is an important step to take towards preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, the President has issued additional recommendations for public safety over the next fifteen (15) days, which can be found at www.whitehouse.gov.

In an effort to be cautious, protect the safety of the public and city staff, and comply with the presidential recommendations, the City of Jacksonville has implemented additional measures aimed at minimizing exposure. Effective Wednesday, March 18th, all City of Jacksonville buildings will be closed to the general public until March 30th. We will be monitoring the situation closely and we will provide an update if an extension of the closure is deemed necessary.

Jacksonville Police Department will be closed to the general public. As normal, officers will respond to emergency situations and traffic accidents. For nonemergencies, please call 982-3191 between 8 am – 5 pm. After 5 pm, call 985-2802.



Regular sanitation routes will continue. Curbside pickup of recycling will be suspended until March 30. The Recycling Center will also be closed.



The Jacksonville Animal Shelter will be closed to the public. If your pet is picked up during this time, you will be able to claim them by calling 982-2916.



City employees may be reached by phone and email. For a listing of departments, phone numbers and email addresses, please visit www.cityofjacksonville.net.