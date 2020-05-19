Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office partners with AT&T to donate food to those in need

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (News Release) – The members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with AT&T’s ‘Believe Arkansas’ are giving back to the community in more ways than one as they continue their daily patrols while donating food to help aid those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Believe Arkansas’ is an AT&T employee initiative focused on addressing food insecurity with the most hunger-challenged populations across the state of Arkansas. The program has partnered with law enforcement agencies to provide bags of non-perishable food items (Patrol Packs) to be distributed to those facing food insecurity.

The Patrol Packs include items such as low sodium canned vegetables, canned tuna in water, peanut butter, canned soup, canned beans, fruit, canned chicken, canned ravioli or spaghetti, packaged meals like mac & cheese or hamburger helper, and juice boxes. The Patrol Packs will be distributed each month until December to youth, seniors, and others who have been impacted by the pandemic.

“We are very appreciative of our partnership with AT&T and the ability to make a difference in our local community during this difficult time,” said Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. “We know people can’t get around like they normally would due to COVID-19 and we also know that people are not working and stores are struggling to keep shelves stocked. As the pandemic continues to affect everyday life, we will assist those in need and we want our community to know that you are not alone, we care, and we are here for you.”

Anyone who’s in need or knows someone who’s in need can email the sheriff’s office at alicia.dorn@jeffcoso.org or call 870-329-5638 to have their names added to our distribution list. Please include your name and address in the email so deputies on patrol know where to deliver the Patrol Pack.

There are no exact delivery times, as deputies are still responding to emergency calls. They will make their way to locations while on their routine patrol.

Patrol Lieutenant Christopher Grider and Deputy Nathan Jynes gathering Patrol Packs to be delivered to Jefferson County residents.