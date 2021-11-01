Jefferson Regional host COVID-19 Pfizer booster clinic

PINE BLUFF, Ark – Jefferson Regional Medical Center is hosting a community COVID-19 booster clinic on Tuesday.

The clinic will be located at New St. Hurricane Baptist Church at 3319 S. Ohio Street and be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at this event.

To qualify for the booster, people must meet one of the following requirements:

Be 65 years or older

Between the ages of 18-64 with underlying medical conditions

Between the ages of 18-64 and work in a high-risk environment

No appointment is required to receive the booster shot.