Jefferson Regional host COVID-19 Pfizer booster clinic

PINE BLUFF, Ark – Jefferson Regional Medical Center is hosting a community COVID-19 booster clinic on Tuesday.
The clinic will be located at New St. Hurricane Baptist Church at 3319 S. Ohio Street and be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at this event.
To qualify for the booster, people must meet one of the following requirements:
- Be 65 years or older
- Between the ages of 18-64 with underlying medical conditions
- Between the ages of 18-64 and work in a high-risk environment
No appointment is required to receive the booster shot.