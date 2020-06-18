Kansas adds Arkansas to quarantine list, labels the Natural State as a COVID-19 hot spot

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added three states to the quarantine list — Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas.

This quarantine order is effective for persons returning Wednesday, June 17, and moving forward. The state will review/update this list on July 1.

A comprehensive list of those individuals in Kansas needing to quarantine for 14 days includes those who have traveled to:

Maryland on or after May 12.

Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas on or after June 17.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

International travel on or after March 15.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

KDHE stated these quarantine orders do not apply to critical infrastructure sectors needed to continue operations during this pandemic.

The cases in Arkansas continue rise. At least 13,600+ cases have been confirmed in the Natural State.