Lisa Academy preparing as students return to the classroom

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the first day back to school for Lisa Academy, staff was busy preparing for the school year.

The charter school said they are working hard before students head back to the classroom while the state continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The staff at Lisa Academy Elementary in West Little Rock said if it’s one thing they’ve learned over the past year, it’s how to adapt.

“We are thankful that our district has mandated masks for all of our students and staff,” Jessica Wright principal with Lisa Academy Elementary, West Little Rock said.

It’s all quite Tuesday but Wednesday there will be a lot of noise as students return to Lisa Acadamey’s campus for the first day of school.

Wright said as they’ve been working hard around the clock to prepare for this day and they’re making sure parents are aware of what is going on.

Those procedures include:

Taking temperatures

Having hand sanitizer everywhere

keeping kids podded where they will only be around others students they have class with

In one of those classrooms, music teacher, Sherri Davidson has a specific process that her students will have to do with their instruments every day.

“They’re going to wipe those instruments down after they use them and then again hand sanitizer. Singing is masked and in small amounts,” Davidson said.

She said she’s just trying to give her students a good but safe experience this year.

“They’re assigned places so that we can keep track of contract tracing,” Davidson said.

As they move through the school year both Davidson and Wright said they’ll continue to keep up with the best practices in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s almost like well this is what we do now,” Davidson said. “So we just make it part of the routine and procedures.”