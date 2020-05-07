List: Restaurants opening for limited dine-in services starting May 11

Coronavirus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Starting May 11, restaurants in the state were able to open to customers for limited dine-in services.

Here’s a list of restaurants opening for limited dine-in service:

The following is according to the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau:

If you know of any restaurants opening for limited dine-in services, email us at news@fox16.com.

