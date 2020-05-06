Little Rock Air Force Base to conduct America Strong Flyovers

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. (News Release) – Little Rock Air Force Base aviators are scheduled to fly over medical facilities throughout the state of Arkansas May 8 to honor and express Team Little Rock’s gratitude for all healthcare professionals, essential employees and volunteers in the fight against COVID-19.

The flyover will include four C-130 Hercules aircraft flying in two separate two-ship formations. The aircraft will represent each component that comprises Team Little Rock: the 19th Airlift Wing, the 314th Airlift Wing, the 189th Airlift Wing, and the 913th Airlift Group. Central Arkansans can expect to see America’s premier combat airlifters from various vantage points beginning at approximately 12 p.m. as the C-130s fly over major regional medical centers. In case of inclement weather, the flight will be postponed to May 15.

“We are truly in this fight together. We have deep gratitude for all healthcare personnel and other essential employees and volunteers who have put themselves at risk while confronting this invisible enemy,” said Col. John Schutte, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander. “While defending the homeland has taken a new shape, we are proud to serve alongside those in and out of uniform. This flyover is our way of sending a heartfelt salute and ‘Thank You’ to all those on the frontlines in the fight against this virus. Without their dedication and hard work, we would not be able to execute our mission of projecting and sustaining agile combat airlift.”

All residents are encouraged to follow strict social distancing guidelines and refrain from gathering in large viewing groups.

The U.S. Air Force performs almost 1,000 flyovers each year, to include air shows, national-level sporting events, and any event in support of a patriotic holiday. Flyovers are fully functional training missions, designed to maintain the lethality and readiness of Air Force pilots and maintainers; they are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and are incorporated into existing flying schedules.

For more information on this event and other Little Rock AFB activities, follow @LittleRockAirForceBase on Facebook, and Instagram. Feel free to use #AmericaStrong and #weARstrong when posting to social media.