Little Rock church hosts Good Friday drive-thru communion amid coronavirus

WEST LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Good Friday makes the beginning of a holy weekend.

Typically churches are packed this time of year, but with coronavirus spreading many will sit empty.

In years past, Dwayne and Crystal Maynard have spent their Good Fridays preparing for a large worship service, but this year things are a bit different.

“The Lord is saying we need to get people back on the campus in anyway that we can,” Tag Church lead pastor Dwayne Maynard said.

Typically their congregation would have one of the largest annual services, but this year they can’t because of COVID-19.

“Not being able to do that this thought this idea came to me to have a drive-through communion.”

Instead, on Friday, they hosted the drive thru communion. Members and others stay in their car, get communion, and the Maynards pray over them.

“We definitely want to keep people safe and healthy,” he said.

Following CDC guidelines, Tag Church hasn’t been able to meet in full fellowship. They have moved their worship services online.

“We’ve still been able to put out some powerful great services on Sundays and Wednesdays online.

Going into this holy weekend, the Maynards say they have a lot to be thankful for. One of which is the innovated ways they can reach out to their members.

“God has really used this to help us reach people that we would’ve never reached before.”

To learn more about the Tag Church’s online worship service, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUkWtsMKKGnkqYK_dbCt7Jg.