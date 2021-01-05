Little Rock first responders begin COVID-19 vaccination process

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police and Fire Department personnel will start getting their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday morning.

They are receiving the vaccinations at the Little Rock Fire Training Academy.

The two groups make up some of the city’s first responders who put themselves in direct contact with every possible risk.

