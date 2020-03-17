Little Rock Police Department responds to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — In an effort to maintain the safety of our residents and slow the spread of COVID-19 by keeping with social distancing, the Little Rock Police Department has implemented a change in how we handle Non-Emergency Police Reports. The reports listed below will only be taken by our Telephone Reporting Unit until further notice.
Incidents that will taken by phone:
- Breaking or Entering Auto (delayed report)
- Criminal Mischief
- Directed Patrol Request
- Financial Identity Fraud
- Forgery
- Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
- General Information
- Harassing Communications
- Hit and Run Accident (No Injury- Private Property)
- Lost/Stolen License Plate
- Private Property Accident (No Injury)
- Terroristic Threatening (Suspect Not Present)
- Theft Reports
- Vacation Home Reports
- Lost or Missing Property
- Reporting additional information or additional stolen property to an existing report
- Requests for Police related advice, referrals of other general information
- Private Property damage when there is no apparent criminal intent
- Reporting from complainants that are no longer in the City of Little Rock, or are unable to respond to the jurisdiction within a reasonable amount of time
- Fraudulent payment/solicitation scams (No suspect information)
- Attempted breaking and entering of unoccupied buildings, including garages, sheds
- Vacant/foreclosed houses
- Shoplifting with no suspect in custody
- Vandalism
- Auto Breaking or Entering (single incident)
Telephone Reporting Unit (TRU) (501) 918-4397 Additional Temporary Numbers (501) 918-3936 (501) 399-3400 (501) 404-3088