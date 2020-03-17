Little Rock Police Department responds to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — In an effort to maintain the safety of our residents and slow the spread of COVID-19 by keeping with social distancing, the Little Rock Police Department has implemented a change in how we handle Non-Emergency Police Reports. The reports listed below will only be taken by our Telephone Reporting Unit until further notice.

Incidents that will taken by phone:

Breaking or Entering Auto (delayed report)

Criminal Mischief

Directed Patrol Request

Financial Identity Fraud

Forgery

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

General Information

Harassing Communications

Hit and Run Accident (No Injury- Private Property)

Lost/Stolen License Plate

Private Property Accident (No Injury)

Terroristic Threatening (Suspect Not Present)

Theft Reports

Vacation Home Reports

Lost or Missing Property

Reporting additional information or additional stolen property to an existing report

Requests for Police related advice, referrals of other general information

Private Property damage when there is no apparent criminal intent

Reporting from complainants that are no longer in the City of Little Rock, or are unable to respond to the jurisdiction within a reasonable amount of time

Fraudulent payment/solicitation scams (No suspect information)

Attempted breaking and entering of unoccupied buildings, including garages, sheds

Vacant/foreclosed houses

Shoplifting with no suspect in custody

Vandalism

Auto Breaking or Entering (single incident)

Telephone Reporting Unit (TRU) (501) 918-4397 Additional Temporary Numbers (501) 918-3936 (501) 399-3400 (501) 404-3088