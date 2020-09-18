Little Rock Southwest High School closing September 21 after multiple students test positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Prinicpal Marvin Burton announced that Monday Sept. 21 LR Southwest High School will be closed to all students and staff after several students tested positive for COVID-19.

They announced that a large number of students have been quarantined .

They said that LRSD is working with the Arkansas Department of Health and LRSD point of Contact team to continue the efforts on contact tracing.

Student’s who attend in-person will receive further instruction on Monday Sept. 21.

