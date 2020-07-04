Little Rock Zoo closed until further notice after worker tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK (News Release) – A staff member at the Little Rock Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution the City of Little Rock and the Zoo announced today that the Little Rock Zoo will be closed until further notice.

The staff member testing positive worked in the facilities operations division of the Zoo. The employee did not have contact with the public. Zoo staff members are required to wear a mask covering the face and mouth at all times while on Zoo grounds to reduce exposure to the virus. All Zoo staff members are temperature checked before their shift. The Zoo staff member testing positive never registered a fever. Zoo staff have also modified work schedules to reduce exposure between teams and additional sanitizing has been added in work spaces.

Zoo Director Susan Altrui stated that safety is a priority for the Little Rock Zoo and that the Zoo will close to sanitize areas, test staff and ensure public safety before reopening. “The risk of COVID-19 must be taken seriously and we will do what’s necessary to ensure that guests, staff, volunteers and animals are safe when welcoming guests at the Little Rock Zoo,” said Altrui.