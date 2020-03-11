Little Rock’s Pulaski Academy closing for rest of week over coronavirus concerns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with Pulaski Academy have decided to close the campus for the rest of the week over coronavirus concerns

The following letter was emailed to parents on Wednesday:

Dear PA Community,

I write to inform you that one of our physician parents self-reported today that she has come in to contact with a patient in Pine Bluff who has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. The 2nd-grade student was picked up this afternoon, and the family is entering self-quarantine for the next 14 days. To be clear, no one in the family has yet been tested for the coronavirus.

Out of an abundance of caution, PA will be closed for the rest of the week as we clean and disinfect our campus. If you would like to pick your child up early from school today, please feel free to do so by following our normal carpool procedures. Please do not worry if you are unable to pick up your children until the normal time. We will keep all students in their classrooms until dismissal time. I will be back in touch with you with more information as this situation progresses.

Sincerely yours,

Matt Walsh

President and Head of School

After the Pulaski Academy announcement, the Arkansas United Soccer Club sent an email to its membership requesting that PA students not attend practice or games.

Here is the full email:

To: All members of Arkansas United Soccer Club

From: Curtis Bailey, Club President

Subject: Pulaski Academy (PA) Closing

SO here we go. PA has closed their doors for the remainder of the week due to possible contact with COVID-19. Until further notice, or the school reopens, PA students are not to attend practice or games.

It is in the best interest of everyone in the club to follow this policy until we get more information that may allow some of their students to return to practice. PA is closest to the situation so if they feel like it’s necessary to close school and discontinue school activities, we are going to follow their lead.

Warmest Regards,

Curtis Bailey

President

Arkansas United Soccer Club