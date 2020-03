NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) - Rock Region METRO is modifying public transit bus service beginning Friday, March 20 in anticipation of an increase in front-line employee absences and in response to federal administration recommendations to reduce the size of gatherings of people and encourage social distancing. METRO remains committed to working with the community to maintain vital public transit service during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak while taking additional measures to reduce exposure risk to riders and staff members.

On Friday, March 20, service on Routes 17 Mabelvale/Downtown, 25 Pinnacle Mountain Express, 26 Maumelle/Oak Grove Express and 36 Jacksonville/Sherwood Express will be cut to re-allocate buses to high-ridership routes to reduce passenger loads. Additional buses will be placed on Route 3 Baptist Medical Center, 5 West Markham, 10 McCain Mall, 14 Rosedale, 22 University Ave./Mabelvale and 23 Baseline/Southwest. Non-essential service such as METRO Streetcar service was cut Tuesday, March 17 in an effort to re-direct staff resources to areas of higher need. At this time, METRO Connect service, the agency’s relatively new on-demand microtransit service, is still in operation, as is METRO Links paratransit service.