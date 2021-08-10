Live Updates: Some Arkansas schools to propose a mask mandate at upcoming school board meetings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some Arkansas school districts are announcing proposals to require masks in schools, pending approval from local school boards.

Conway Public Schools

The school board will take a proposal Tuesday night.

Little Rock School District

The school board will take up a proposal Thursday night.

North Little Rock School District

The school board will take up the proposal Wednesday night.

Pulaski County Special School District

A school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night. Superintendent Charles McNulty said the mask mandate proposal would require students, staff and guests to wear a mask at all indoor facilities for at least the next 60 days. There’s also a proposed $200 bonus for teachers who are vaccinated by October 1.

Other school districts are expected to tackle possible mask mandates also as schools statewide begin to open in the coming week.

Benton School District

Voted to make masks optional.

Watson Chapel School District

Voted on Monday to require anyone indoors on school grounds, in school vehicles to wear masks.

Hot Springs School District

Has voted to implement masks.

Lake Hamilton School District

Has voted to implement masks.

Russellville School District

The school board will take a proposal Tuesday night, with incentives to also be discussed.

This is a developing story, with updates made as they become available.