Local gyms get creative to keep people working out, money coming in

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- All eyes are on the governor this week as he announces directives to get businesses back open in Arkansas.

On Thursday, the governor is expected to talk about gyms.

Your favorite workout spot is doing all it can to keep money coming in despite closed doors.

Staying fit at home is the new norm, which is why rentals are becoming so popular.

It’s not just you benefitting.

Gyms like CycleBar had to get creative to keep some type of income flowing suring the COVID-19 closures because bills still need to be paid.

Members and even nonmembers can rent bikes and take virtual classes.

While instructors are itching to get in-person classes back up and running, they know things will be different for some time once doors are back open.

“We are definitley going to make some changes at the studio here,” said Hannah Wood with CycleBar. “I’m not sure the amount of bikes exactly. I would imagine it would be 10 or 12. Then we will also be cutting class times down so you see a 45-minute classic will turn into a 30-minute express, just to have more time in between classes to clean, invite riders come in and people to get out of the studio.”

CycleBar is also relying on merchandise sales as well.

It’s not just CycleBar. A number of gyms are offering at-home solutions across central Arkansas to help keep a revenue stream to make sure they can stay open.