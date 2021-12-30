Long lines as Arkansans search for COVID-19 tests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As COVID-19 cases reach an all-time high, more Arkansans are looking to get tested – but running into challenges.

Popular at-home rapid test kits are sold out in most stores, and lines for testing centers at medical centers can take hours to get through.

In Thursday’s briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson revealed places like Baptist Health saw the highest number of mobile would-be-testers in months, with locations like UAMS having to snake cars throughout their campus to fit crowds.

Hutchinson said 1.5 million home rapid tests have been ordered to be distributed at county health and community centers, with the goal of taking the pressure off short-staffed healthcare teams.

The tests will arrive soon, according to Hutchinson, with most testing in the meantime happening through drive-through centers.