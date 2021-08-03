Long lines outside UAMS as COVID-19 testing increases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Long lines of cars forming outside one of Arkansas’ biggest hospitals.

As the number of cases and hospitalizations surge, UAMS said it has seen an increase in the number of people getting tested for COVID-19.

UAMS health officials said the recent increase is similar to what we saw at the beginning of the pandemic.

“The numbers have significantly increased,” Family nurse practitioner, Barbara McDonald said.

UAMS seeing record-breaking numbers for COVID-19 testing this week. Monday more than 550 people came through the drive-thru testing site.

McDonald said the site has been busy the last two weeks, they typically see about 300 people a day.

“I think over the past months we’ve been seeing a gradual increase in the numbers,” McDonald said. “And I would say definitely over the past two weeks.”

Last week, UAMS saw more than 330 people three days out of 5.

Doctors said it’s a good sign to see more people taking the initiative and getting tested.

“I think it’s better to know so that way you can make educated decisions,” McDonald said.

In order to help curb the spread of the virus — or in some cases — get treated before your symptoms get worse.

“For those who are at risk, if we can get you tested early enough we can do some monoclonal antibody therapy which will decrease the need for you to be hospitalized,” McDonald said.

The UAMS drive-thru testing site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Health officials also encouraging those who aren’t to get vaccinated.