Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office no longer taking in-person reports

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Officer released a statement today regarding the COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure in response to the ongoing health concerns, effective immediately, the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office will begin taking non-emergent reports by telephone. This measure is to limit our deputies exposure to anyone that is ill and to also protect the public from deputies that might have been in contact with a person that may be ill.

If you need to file a report with the Sheriff’s Office, please contact 501-676-3000. A dispatcher will take your contact information and the nature of the call and relay it to a deputy who will call you to take the report over the phone.

Deputies will still be responding to emergency situations and crimes in progress in person, as well as still conducting active patrols throughout the county.

While we will try to complete many of the reports over the phone, we understand that some of these reports will have to be completed in person.

If you need a copy of an accident report or incident report, please contact our records department at 501-676-3001 during our normal administrative office hours Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office