Looking at the lives behind the COVID-19 numbers, from the start of the pandemic to now

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In the first days and weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in Arkansas, there were a few dozen new cases each day. Then those numbers continued to go up, and the state started having more and more record-breaking days.

The daily new cases topped 4,000 on New Year’s Day as Arkansans welcomed in 2021, but that daily count has slowly gone down, as have the number of active cases, hospitalizations and daily new deaths.

When looking at the data one year after the pandemic started, Pulaski, Benton and Washington Counties top Arkansas for the most cases in the state, with each of those three counties having more than 25,000 each and Pulaski County having nearly 40,000.

As the COVID storm swirled, it was easy to lose perspective while awash in the numbers, but those numbers representing more than a trend or a curve Arkansans tried to flatten.

Many of people saw those numbers as someone they know, or someone knew before the virus took them.

For many, COVID-19 became an unwelcome and unwanted intruder to their homes and bodies the day they became one of those numbers.