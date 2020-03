LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. has announced the city’s first case of community transmission COVID-19.

That means the person did not have contact with someone known to have the virus.

Watch the mayor’s announcement below:

JUST IN: @FrankScottJr announces Little Rock has first case of community transmission COVID-19, meaning patient did not have contact with someone known to have the virus pic.twitter.com/eiW962rdu4 — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) March 13, 2020