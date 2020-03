LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced Thursday that he is making a declaration for emergency for the capital city.

I am making a verbal declaration of emergency for the @CityLittleRock for #COVID19, and a formal written declaration will follow later today. This declaration is preemptive and allows the City to receive additional resources from the state and federal governments, if needed. — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) March 12, 2020

According to the mayor’s Twitter page, he has made the verbal declaration and a formal written declaration will follow later.

