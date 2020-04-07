LR Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19, co-worker claims store did not protect employees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An employee at a Little Rock Walmart is concerned for his safety and accusing the store of not doing enough to protect employees after a coworker tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee spoke anonymously over fears he could lose his job.

He says management met with employees in groups that did not meet social distancing guidelines to inform them that a coworker tested positive for the virus.

The employee claims the person with the virus stayed home while they waited on test results, but in the meantime several coworkers they had close contact with continued to come into work.

Walmart has set up resources for employees, including a webpage with information about the virus and what to do if someone feels sick.

At this point, media requests to Walmart have not been returned.