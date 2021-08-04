LRSD Board votes to sue over mask ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Times) — The Little Rock School District Board voted Wednesday to file a lawsuit challenging the state law that prohibits public mask mandates according to our news partners at the Arkansas Times.

Attorney Chris Heller of Friday Eldridge & Clark, representing the district, said the Marion School District is likely to join the suit, which will be filed tomorrow.

Here’s a draft of the lawsuit.

Marion School District Superintendent Glen Fenter was at the state Capitol today pleading with legislators to amend the law. After a little more than a week of school, the district already has 730 students and staff out on quarantine and 43 with active COVID-19 infections. Despite Fenter’s testimony, there appears to be no momentum for a legislative remedy.

The LRSD board approved moving forward on the lawsuit 7-1 with Jeff Wood voting no. He said he would be supportive of masking if the lawsuits were successful, but said he thought the suit was duplicative and the district should be laser-focused on improving reading proficiency. Greg Adams was absent, but Superintendent Mike Poore said he wanted the board and public to know he was supportive of the lawsuit.