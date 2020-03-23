LRSD free student meals include dinner starting this week

For ALL students, inclusive of public, private, charter and parochial schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Free meal service to ALL students, inclusive of public, private, charter and parochial schools continues by the Little Rock School District with the City of Little Rock and other community partners.

This week’s schedule includes a dinner service and is posted below.

LRSD also continues its regular updates, using its multiple platforms to communicate in an effort to keep the LRSD community informed of the District’s response to COVID-19:

LRSD website: www.lrsd.org/coronavirusfacts

ParentLink notification system

Social Media

LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore also shared an additional update to the community, which includes information regarding resources for students and families, as well as Spring activities and extracurricular events.

Mike Poore Letter, March 23, 2020

Week of March 23 Meal schedule

11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Chicot Elementary School, 11100 Chicot Road

Booker Magnet Elementary, 2016 Barber Street

King Elementary School, 905 MLK Drive

Romine Elementary School, 3400 Romine Road

Stephens Elementary School, 3700 W. 18th Street.

Terry Elementary School, 10800 Mara Lynn Road

McClellan High School, 9417, Geyer Springs Road

Wakefield Elementary, 75 Westminister Drive

College Station Elementary – 4710 Frazier Pike

Sweet Home Community Center – 7000 Hwy. 365

Wrightsville Community Center -13024 Hwy. 365

Higgins Switch Community Center- 3523 Slinker Road

West Eagle Hill/Eagle Nest Apartments – 33 Falcon Ct.

Capitol Hill Apartments -15501 Capitol Hill Blvd.

Chapel Ridge Apartments – 9400 Stagecoach Rd.

Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Road

McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Road

Sue Cowan Williams Library, 1800 S. Chester Street