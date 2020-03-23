LRSD free student meals include dinner starting this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Free meal service to ALL students, inclusive of public, private, charter and parochial schools continues by the Little Rock School District with the City of Little Rock and other community partners.
This week’s schedule includes a dinner service and is posted below.
LRSD also continues its regular updates, using its multiple platforms to communicate in an effort to keep the LRSD community informed of the District’s response to COVID-19:
LRSD website: www.lrsd.org/coronavirusfacts
ParentLink notification system
Social Media
LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore also shared an additional update to the community, which includes information regarding resources for students and families, as well as Spring activities and extracurricular events.
Mike Poore Letter, March 23, 2020
Week of March 23 Meal schedule
11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Chicot Elementary School, 11100 Chicot Road
Booker Magnet Elementary, 2016 Barber Street
King Elementary School, 905 MLK Drive
Romine Elementary School, 3400 Romine Road
Stephens Elementary School, 3700 W. 18th Street.
Terry Elementary School, 10800 Mara Lynn Road
McClellan High School, 9417, Geyer Springs Road
Wakefield Elementary, 75 Westminister Drive
College Station Elementary – 4710 Frazier Pike
Sweet Home Community Center – 7000 Hwy. 365
Wrightsville Community Center -13024 Hwy. 365
Higgins Switch Community Center- 3523 Slinker Road
West Eagle Hill/Eagle Nest Apartments – 33 Falcon Ct.
Capitol Hill Apartments -15501 Capitol Hill Blvd.
Chapel Ridge Apartments – 9400 Stagecoach Rd.
Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Road
McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Road
Sue Cowan Williams Library, 1800 S. Chester Street