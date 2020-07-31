LRSD releases updated Ready for Learning Plan

LITTLE ROCK- The Little Rock School District released their updated Ready for Learning Plan Friday.

Superintendent Mike Poore also issued a video, which you can see above.

Poore shared in the video that virtual delivery will not be available for pre-K. District officials say they would be able to do a virtual delivery for pre-K if the district has to ever go to an all-virtual setting.

There are still two options for parents to choose from for their child’s education. One choice is a traditional in-school setting and the other is a virtual option.

Parents can make their decisions until August 7.

According to the plan, if a decision is not made for the student, the school will then plan for the student to attend in-person.

The plan goes on to say the student must stay in their chosen learning environment until the end of the quarter, unless there are extenuating circumstances.

To see the full Ready for Learning plan, click here.

District officials say over 13,000 students have been registered and selected their choice.

Click here for the survey.

According to the Ready for Learning Plan, face coverings will be required in all district and school buildings.

Students who ride the bus must wear face coverings and may be assigned to sit with siblings or other students they live with.

According to the plan, meals will be provided to students who are doing virtual learning and meal sites will be posted on the district’s website and social media sites.

The plan also said visitations will be limited to essential business only.

School-related out-of-state travel for both teachers and students is discontinued unless previously approved by the superintendent.

According to the plan, if a student is diagnosed with COVID-19, the parent should call the school attendance nurse immediately.

The superintendent says the plan will be fluid based on the guidance received.

According to officials, they received information Thursday from the state that changed their plan. They warn changes still can occur.

Superintendent Poore said the district has ordered 3.5 million masks and sanitation products, including foggers.

Poore said the district can still use extra help and “buildings can have the options through their PTAs to buy additional masks.”

Poore said additional laptops have been purchased and they are working with community partners on a broadband solution.

Parents also have training opportunities regarding virtual delivery from Schoology, which a social networking service and virtual learning environment for schools.

Poore also mentioned in the video Saturday is the final day for people to register to be on the LRSD Board of Education. There will be nine seats open. In order to serve on the district’s school board, you have to register with the county and gather 25 signatures. For more information, including a map on LRSD School Board Election Zones, click here.

Poore also mentioned they celebrated the grand opening of the Little Rock Southwest High School.

