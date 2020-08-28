LRSD reports 1 positive COVID-19 case, several quarantines across the district in daily report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with the Little Rock School District says between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday, there has been one positive COVID-19 case and several people under quarantine.

At Washington, there is one staff member with a positive case of COVID-19 and four others under quarantine.

One teacher at Central is under quarantine.

Booker, Central, Dunbar and Washington each have one student under quarantine.

LATEST POSTS: