Map shows vaccination rate of each Arkansas school district

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new map from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) shows the vaccination rate among residents of each Arkansas school district.

The map, the result of a partnership between the ACHI and Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), displays the percentage of fully vaccinated residents in each of the state’s 234 school districts.

“Once again, we are seeking to provide local information to support local policymakers in decisions related to COVID-19,” said ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson. “This will allow them to know how much protection a community has achieved in support of schools.”

The districts with the highest vaccinations are:

Bentonville, 46%

Fountain Lake, 45%

Pulaski County Special, 45%

Eureka Springs, 43%

Little Rock, 43%

Cleveland County, 42%

Magnet Cove, 42%

Lakeside, 41%

Jessieville, 41%

Rogers, 40%

ACHI’s website also features maps of COVID-19 infections by school district, ZIP code, and community.

The organization says it plans to update its vaccination rate map on a regular basis.

ACHI notes that several districts in red are on the outer edge of the state, and data for Arkansans who received their vaccinations in neighboring states are not currently available, which may result in those districts’ rates being underreported.