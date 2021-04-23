Mass vaccination clinic set for May 1 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK — A COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 1 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The vaccination effort will be conducted by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in cooperation with the cities of North Little Rock and Sherwood, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Simmons Bank Arena and Pulaski County.

Everyone attending the clinic must wear a face mask.

To minimize your wait time, please make an appointment to receive a vaccination by calling (501) 526-2211 or go to the UAMS website to sign up. However, walk-ins are welcome.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for vaccinations, but those attending the clinic should bring valid IDs and insurance cards if they have them. UAMS will administer one dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at the clinic, which is the only vaccine approved for use in teens as young as 16.

All Arkansans age 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. A parent or guardian must come to the vaccine appointment with patients under age 18.