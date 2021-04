NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A mass vaccination clinic will be held at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Saturday, April 10.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to Noon.

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences physicians and nurses will be on hand along with community and partner volunteers.

The clinic is put together by UAMS, in conjunction with the cities of North Little Rock and Sherwood, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Simmons Bank Arena and Pulaski County.