Mayor Scott says Little Rock mask mandate ends Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city of Little Rock’s mask mandate will soon come to an end.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said the city’s face covering requirements in the city would end effective Saturday, May 15. The mandate began on June 25, 2020.

Scott said the city had followed the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear mask to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The mayor did note that private entities and businesses, hospitals & other health care operations, organizations and places of worship may maintain their own requirements if they so desire.

Scott also said city facilities, with the exception of outdoor spaces like parks, would require visitors to continue to wear masks. He also said that while the requirement may be lifted, he encouraged those in Little Rock to continue wearing masks until desired vaccination rates are met.

“I appreciate the continued efforts of Little Rock’s healthcare community, businesses, and residents who have made the necessary sacrifices and adjustments to keep us all safe over the past fourteen months,” Scott said. “Together, we have saved lives and kept each other well; we should be proud of the steps taken collectively to protect our city’s health.”

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed legislation preventing further mask mandates in late April. That law would not go into effect, however, until late July.

As of Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,069 active cases of COVID-19 in the state while 839,268 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated.