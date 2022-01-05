McCain Mall provides free drive-thru COVID-19 testing until April

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with McCain Mall announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the COVID Clinic to provide free drive-thru testing until April.

According to a spokesperson from the mall, the clinic will be in the north parking lot of the mall located at 3929 McCain Boulevard behind Regal Cinema.

Mall officials said the clinic will be open to the public everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The news of the drive-thru testing site comes after Arkansas set a new record with 32,280 active cases and 6,562 new cases of COVID-19.

In a Tuesday briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted how testing spikes are corresponding with the record case count. He explained that Arkansas also set a record now that the 7-day average positivity rate for testing in is being 25.5%.

Gov. Hutchinson also visited the University of Aransas for Medical Sciences Tuesday to greet soldiers who are helping with the COVID-19 drive-thru screening site at the hospital.

To get tested, visit the COVID Clinic’s website to make an appointment at CovidClinic.org. Mall officials said insurance is recommended, but not required.