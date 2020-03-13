Meals for LRSD students to continue during school closure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – With area schools closed due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, the City of Little Rock is working with the Little Rock School District and other partner agencies to provide meals to all students in Little Rock.

On Friday, any Little Rock area students, regardless of where they are enrolled, will be able to pick up a lunch between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at most LRSD schools. Starting Friday, parents will be able to visit LittleRock.gov/covid19 or lrsd.org to find the nearest school providing meals.

To prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus, students will not be allowed to eat the meals on site.

Those in need of transportation will be able to travel on Rock Region Metro fixed routes, which can be found at rrmetro.org. Youth ages 12-18 will be able to ride Rock Region Metro buses for free from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Youth 11 and under are required to travel with one guardian, and each will be able to ride for free during the same period.

Working together to provide these valuable meals are: Central Arkansas Library System, City of Little Rock, the Clinton Foundation, Hunger Relief Alliance and the Little Rock School District.

The group expects to have details about an extended feeding program by Monday, March 16.