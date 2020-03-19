Meals on Wheels taking extra safety precautions, still providing during COVID-19

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Staff at CareLink in North Little Rock fills up bags to take to older homebound elderly people in central Arkansas. Many rely on the meals.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the program is having to take extra safety precautions by telling their volunteers they can’t help out. They are also switching to frozen meals during this time.

Roger Scott is a local radio personality, but he’s also a lifeline for some of the most vulnerable to the coronavirus in our community.

“It’s so important to deliver these meals just on a typical day. It’s important that these folks get these meals,” Scott said.

Scott is a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. The CareLink organization is having to change the way it provides to clients during the pandemic.

Randi Metcalf, the Vice President of Development, says volunteers won’t be dropping off meals to cut down on exposure.

Instead of daily hot meals, staff members will drop off a week’s worth of frozen food.

“We also are providing three weeks of emergency shelf stable meals in the unfortunate circumstance we have to suspend operations for a short period of time,” Metcalf added.

Meals on Wheels helps about 1,100 local seniors. There is a growing waitlist for clients that would like to receive assistance. Metcalf says Meals on Wheels needs donations during this busy time.

“We invested an unexpected $40,000 just last week to provide emergency meals,” Metcalf continued.

Regardless of what happens, Meals on Wheels will get the nutrition to those who are the most sensitive.

To learn more about the waiting list and how you can help or donate, visit https://www.carelink.org/give.