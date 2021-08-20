More than 450 Little Rock School District students, staff under quarantine due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – More than 100 kids in the Little Rock School District are at home after being asked to quarantine in the first week of school.

As of Tuesday, 56 staff and students tested positive for the virus and 106 were quarantined.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s not a large number but parents say they’re expecting more calls in the future.

John Bodiak received a call from the district Thursday, his four-year-old son had been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case and is being asking to quarantine for the next 10 to 14 days.

“Having [school] interrupted on day four is unfortunate,” Bodiak said.

Right for Bodiak’s son, it’s seeming as if summer never ended, but Bodiak says it’s only a matter of time before his son starts questioning going back to school.

“I think being that he’s four years old, he’s just happy to be home with mom,” Bodiak said.

Bodiak said his child’s safety is his number one priority but is also concerned about the potential learning loss his son may face from having to quarantine for 14 days.

“It’s a critical time for a 4-year-old,” Bodiak said, “It’s a critical time for a senior that may miss prom.”

Right now, it’s just 14 days spent at home, but Bodiak says his real concern will be if this happens again.

“If we continue to go through this process of having to quarantine because numbers are too high, students are getting infected, staff is getting infected, it will disrupt what I consider to be a proper introduction to academics,” Bodiak said.

Bodiak said he his grateful for the LRSD’s decision to require masks, adding that the situation would be much worse if they hadn’t.

He however is still calling on those who haven’t gotten vaccinated to do so, or at least wear a mask.

Bodiak said if that is done, maybe the district can prevent more cases and more kids being quarantined.