National Guard fields ADH coronavirus call center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Over the weekend, Governor Asa Hutchinson authorized the National Guard Soldiers to help during the coronavirus crisis.

Soldiers are fielding calls answering questions about COVID-19 from Arkansans and medical professionals.

Arkansas National Guard Soldiers from C Co BSB, HHC 239th BEB, and HHC 2-153rd, 39th IBCT, assist the Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansan’s calling with questions related to #COVID19Ark. Five soldiers have been answering calls since Saturday, while 15 more arrived this morning. Each Soldier is answering around 50-75 Arkansans per day.

A Department of Health conference room has turned into a makeshift call center. It’s ground zero for the public’s questions regarding coronavirus.

“We have doctors and nurses calling in saying what should we do with this patient or can we have test results,” PFC Army Medic Maloree Hollis said.

Spc. Sidney Jackson and Pfc. Maloree Hollis, C Co, BSB, 39th IBCT, log calls they have taken in response to Covid-19 March 16, 2020, at the Arkansas Department of Health in Little Rock, Ark. King is among 19 other Arkansas Guardsmen assisting at the facility. Each Soldier is answering around 50-75 Arkansans per day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Charles D. Davis)

Hollis has been in the call center since Saturday.

Spc. Nathan King, C Co, BSB, 39th IBCT, answers Arkansan’s questions regarding Covid-19 March 16, 2020, at the Arkansas Department of Health in Little Rock, Ark. King is among 19 other Arkansas Guardsmen assisting at the facility. Each Soldier is answering around 50-75 Arkansans per day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Charles D. Davis)

“We get a lot of calls about where should I go what should I do what signs and symptoms should I be looking for,” Hollis said.

In her day job, she works as an EMT in Dallas County. Her experience there is helping here at the Department of Health.

“I help people physically on the civilian side and then on the side it’s kind of me just going to try to put their minds at ease,” Hollis said.

The National Guard says before Saturday the Department of Health had a backlog of 800 calls regarding COVID-19. Since the Guard stepped in, they are down to about 10 calls.

“Using the public’s mines and answering any questions they have about their signs and symptoms,” PFC Combat Medic Christine Hutchinson said.

When Hutchinson is not in uniform she works as a patient care tech at UAMS.

“I know more about what the doctors are saying whenever they call and the nurses whenever they call.”

These are two of a handful of Arkansas soldiers helping other Arkansans through this pandemic.

“We’re here for y’all. This is our whole job. That’s what the National Guard is here for,” Hollis said.

The Guard will be at the call center until Friday. It could be extended longer if needed.