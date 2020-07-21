Newest COVID-19 models from the UAMS College of Public Health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) conducted three types of assessments to determine the projected future of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

With their short-term test, they project that Arkansas will reach 40,000 total cases by August 1 and said that we should expect the recent increases to continue for at least the next two weeks.

Their long term test projects Arkansas will reach 100,000 total cases by the peak of the epidemic in

mid to late November.

You can read the full report of their findings below: