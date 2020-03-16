North Little Rock Mayor declares emergency proclamation

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Hutchinson issued a Public Health Emergency on March 11, 2020, regarding COVID-19 Virus. Today, Mayor Smith of North Little Rock has issued an Emergency Proclamation to protect public health, further reduce damage, ensure public safety, and render emergency relief. Pursuant to these Orders, the City makes the following recommendations regarding public meetings:

1. All non-essential public meetings are encourage to be postponed where meetings involve over 25 people;

2. The North Little Rock City Council will meet on Monday, March 23, 2020. Persons having business and essential officials and staff should attend. The City strongly discourages any non-essential persons from attending. This meeting, as with all City Council Meetings, are available for viewing on the Internet at https://www.facebook.com/CityofNorthLittleRock/ or on the City of North Little Rock’s website http://nlr.ar.gov/government/city_council or Local Access Television.

3. If you have any questions you would like to pose that would otherwise be posed during the public comment portion of the City Council meeting, please direct those to the City via the North Little Rock City Clerk’s Office prior to the meeting at issue.

