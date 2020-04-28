Northwest Arkansas company to offer antibody testing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News Release) – Namida Lab, Inc., a private, CLIA-certified laboratory located in Fayetteville, Arkansas, has prepared a testing site to carry out serological assays for the detection of antibodies produced due to the presence of the SARS-CoV2.

Namida Lab’s mission is to use innovative approaches to develop quick solutions for current healthcare challenges. The company is equipped with a fully automated, high throughput laboratory that can run up to 3,000 samples per day and report results in 24 to 48 hours. In response to national and state requests for increased serological testing, Namida Lab has dedicated their Research & Development team to provide large scale COVID-19 antibody testing.

“COVID-19 came on the scene as we were readying to launch our Breast Cancer Screening Test, Melody®,” said Omid Moghadam, CEO. “But we have paused that project to adapt our mission and lend our help to the greater current need. As our communities look for a path to reopening, antibody testing will help us understand actual infection rates and allow individuals and businesses to make informed decisions based on that information.”

Namida Lab is working expeditiously to put the infrastructure in place to roll out testing, targeting healthcare workers and large employers first, and then reaching out to the general public. Anticipated rollout of the antibody testing is scheduled for early May.